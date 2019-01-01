 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Alien Dawg CO2 Dab Sap 1g

Alien Dawg CO2 Dab Sap 1g

by KYND Cannabis Company

Write a review
KYND Cannabis Company Concentrates Solvent Alien Dawg CO2 Dab Sap 1g

About this product

KYND Cannabis Company invites you to enjoy their crazy-delicious Alien Dawg CO2 Dab Sap. This jar of delightful golden goodness contains 100% pure cannabis ambrosia derived from KYND Cannabis' proprietary supercritical CO2 extraction techniques, which preserve and brighten the plant's original cannabinoid and terpenoid profiles. KYND's Alien Dawg CO2 Dab Sap rolls in on clouds of herbs and spices to convince users' every inch that, right now, relaxation and rest are the most important things in the world. Alien Dawg's euphoria will whisk users right off to dreamland.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Alien Dawg

Alien Dawg

Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.

About this brand

KYND Cannabis Company Logo
"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada. OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."