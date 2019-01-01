 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Alien Dawg Pure Pen Vape Cartridge

Alien Dawg Pure Pen Vape Cartridge

by KYND Cannabis Company

About this product

Blast off out this world with KYND Cannabis Alien Dawg Pure Pen Vape Cartridge. Perfect for users who need a mood boost, this Indica-heavy strain will suck your mind into a parallel universe and sedate your body. Alien Dawg captures the spicy herbal notes with a sharp bitter taste. KYND designs oils for the cannabis purist who appreciates a full-spectrum of terpenes in their CO2 extracted oil.

About this strain

Alien Dawg

Alien Dawg

Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.

About this brand

"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada. OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."