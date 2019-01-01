About this product
Blast off out this world with KYND Cannabis Alien Dawg Pure Pen Vape Cartridge. Perfect for users who need a mood boost, this Indica-heavy strain will suck your mind into a parallel universe and sedate your body. Alien Dawg captures the spicy herbal notes with a sharp bitter taste. KYND designs oils for the cannabis purist who appreciates a full-spectrum of terpenes in their CO2 extracted oil.
About this strain
Alien Dawg
Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.