A potent cross of Alien Abduction, Alien OG and Alien Dawg (Ether cut), this indica-dominant hybrid brings about ultra laidback effects and is characterized by its aroma of lemon and spice with an earthy, grape-reminiscent aroma. It’s an ideal choice for reducing stress, depression and mild to moderate physical pain.
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Ocean Grown Seeds, Alien Rift crosses Alien Abduction, Alien Dawg ("Ether" cut), and Alien OG, and it was specifically backcrossed for better hash production. Alien Rift is certain to please the senses, with a tart scent of lemon and spice, and buds dense with trichomes. With that much extraterrestrial activity, this strain is out of this world! Use Alien Rift’s laid-back effects to curb stress and manage physical pain.