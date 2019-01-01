About this product
With the extremely strong smell of lemon and spice, fading into an Earthy and grape sweet aftersmell, Alien Rift is the perfect cross for all of those who love any strain Alien! Being a cross of Alien Abduction, Alien OG and Alien Dawg, this indica dominant hybrid will have laid back and relaxed. While relieving some minor pain, you will also feel stress and some depression slip right away. Try some today, and feel what it's like to be on space and look down upon the earthlings!
About this strain
Alien Rift
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Ocean Grown Seeds, Alien Rift crosses Alien Abduction, Alien Dawg ("Ether" cut), and Alien OG, and it was specifically backcrossed for better hash production. Alien Rift is certain to please the senses, with a tart scent of lemon and spice, and buds dense with trichomes. With that much extraterrestrial activity, this strain is out of this world! Use Alien Rift’s laid-back effects to curb stress and manage physical pain.