About this product
Earthy and sweet, which touch of citrus, B-witched is the enchanting mix of Witched Weed, and Ocean grown seeds Wizards potion, to give a mix that is just down right magical! Great for relieving anxiety, and stress, B-witched have users happy and hungry ready to eat and satisfiy their appetite. Give it a try today and experience the magic that b-witched can bring!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
B-Witched
B-Witched by Ocean Grown Seeds is a magical cross of arcane genetics. By combining OGS Wizard’s Potion and the famous Witches Weed, a frosted herbaceous phantasm is brought to life, exhibiting notes of grape, forest floor, and grapefruit. Its terpene profile has also been described as “cupcake-ish.” The effects of B-Witched are enthralling, muting stress, anxiety, and nausea with ease.