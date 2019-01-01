 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. B-Witched Pure Syringe 1g

B-Witched Pure Syringe 1g

by KYND Cannabis Company

About this product

Earthy, sweet and citrusy, B-Witched is an enchanting cross between OGS Wizard’s Potion and the ever-popular Witches Weed. It’s an ideal strain for relieving anxiety, stress, and nausea, and users can expect to feel euphoric, relaxed, happy and hungry.

About this strain

B-Witched by Ocean Grown Seeds is a magical cross of arcane genetics. By combining OGS Wizard’s Potion and the famous Witches Weed, a frosted herbaceous phantasm is brought to life, exhibiting notes of grape, forest floor, and grapefruit. Its terpene profile has also been described as “cupcake-ish.” The effects of B-Witched are enthralling, muting stress, anxiety, and nausea with ease. 

About this brand

"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada. OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."