About this product
Earthy, sweet and citrusy, B-Witched is an enchanting cross between OGS Wizard’s Potion and the ever-popular Witches Weed. It’s an ideal strain for relieving anxiety, stress, and nausea, and users can expect to feel euphoric, relaxed, happy and hungry.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
B-Witched
B-Witched by Ocean Grown Seeds is a magical cross of arcane genetics. By combining OGS Wizard’s Potion and the famous Witches Weed, a frosted herbaceous phantasm is brought to life, exhibiting notes of grape, forest floor, and grapefruit. Its terpene profile has also been described as “cupcake-ish.” The effects of B-Witched are enthralling, muting stress, anxiety, and nausea with ease.