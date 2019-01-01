About this product
KYND Cannabis Company now offers its B-Witched Preroll. Made with 0.8 g of top-shelf B-Witched bud rolled in RAW's natural, unrefined cones, this joint creates an experience unlike any other. This Indica-dominant Hybrid promises users a mellowing mental buzz enhanced by a thorough sense of full-bodied sedation. Light up with this preroll to delight in its bewitching euphoria before gliding off to sleep. A B-Witched Preroll is a perfect choice for late afternoon enjoyment.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
B-Witched
B-Witched by Ocean Grown Seeds is a magical cross of arcane genetics. By combining OGS Wizard’s Potion and the famous Witches Weed, a frosted herbaceous phantasm is brought to life, exhibiting notes of grape, forest floor, and grapefruit. Its terpene profile has also been described as “cupcake-ish.” The effects of B-Witched are enthralling, muting stress, anxiety, and nausea with ease.