 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Black Gum Preroll

Black Gum Preroll

by KYND Cannabis Company

Write a review
KYND Cannabis Company Cannabis Pre-rolls Black Gum Preroll

About this product

KYND Cannabis Company now offers its Black Gum Preroll, a delicious cross between Black Domina and Bubblegum. KYND Cannabis Company Black Gum Preroll packs 0.8 g of premium Indica-dominant bud heat-sealed to preserve freshness and carefully rolled to ensure even heating down to the preroll's final creamy pull. Black Gum dives deep into a forest of strawberry-infused skunk before laying users out in the most comfortable manner. KYND Cannabis Company's Black Gum Preroll will leave users relaxed, uplifted, and content.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

KYND Cannabis Company Logo
"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada. OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."