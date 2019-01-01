About this product
KYND Cannabis Company invites you to enjoy its Cadillac Purple cultivar, an Indica cross between The Black, Purple Urkle and Blackberry Kush. Deeply warming hues of bruised blues and violets decorate Cadillac Purple's dense nugs as though they went fourteen rounds with Tyson and lost every one. This fire flower will knock you out, locking you to your spot on the couch.
About this strain
Cadillac Purple
Cadillac Purple is a heavy indica strain that is popular among users seeking true body relaxation and pain relief without the spacey cerebral effects common to more sativa-heavy hybrids. Depending on tolerance, this strain can be a bit of a “creeper,” but when its effects do hit, they tend to be calming, body-soothing, and may lead to some restful sleep. Buds are deep greens with plenty of purple, making for some very pretty flowers. The aroma, too, is pleasant – mild and like a sweet perfume.