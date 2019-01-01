About this product
One of the first things that patients notice about this plant is the sweet grape aroma and flavor. A truly purple plant, this medicinal herb also has high amounts of anthocyanin, a special neuroprotective flavonoid found in other healthful plants like pomegranate and blueberry. While the potency of this strain tends to be lower than other indica plants, there is no denying the fully sedated effects of Cadillac Purple. As a classic “creeper” strain, this flower builds momentum for long-lasting body relaxation.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cadillac Purple
Cadillac Purple is a heavy indica strain that is popular among users seeking true body relaxation and pain relief without the spacey cerebral effects common to more sativa-heavy hybrids. Depending on tolerance, this strain can be a bit of a “creeper,” but when its effects do hit, they tend to be calming, body-soothing, and may lead to some restful sleep. Buds are deep greens with plenty of purple, making for some very pretty flowers. The aroma, too, is pleasant – mild and like a sweet perfume.