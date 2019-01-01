About this product
KYND Cannabis Company invites you to experience its Cadillac Purple Preroll. With 0.8 g of premium flower stuffed into each preroll, these babies pack a seriously potent punch. Cadillac Purple boasts grape-slathered aromatics and a spice-tinged inhale that belie its creeping Indica effects. KYND Cannabis Company's Cadillac Purple Preroll provides users with a luxurious stone from start to finish. For those in search of the perfect night's sleep, this preroll has you covered.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cadillac Purple
Cadillac Purple is a heavy indica strain that is popular among users seeking true body relaxation and pain relief without the spacey cerebral effects common to more sativa-heavy hybrids. Depending on tolerance, this strain can be a bit of a “creeper,” but when its effects do hit, they tend to be calming, body-soothing, and may lead to some restful sleep. Buds are deep greens with plenty of purple, making for some very pretty flowers. The aroma, too, is pleasant – mild and like a sweet perfume.