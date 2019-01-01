About this product
KYND Cannabis Company invites you to relax with their CBD Shark CO2 Dab Sap. KYND dab sap is composed of 100% pure cannabis nectar extracted using industry-leading supercritical CO2 processes. KYND Cannabis' proprietary method for crafting superior cannabis extracts results in clean and consistent hash oil treatments while also preserving the plant's cannabinoid and terpene profiles. CBD Shark's flavors ebb and flow between herbal-infused spice and sweetened pine, perfect for those seeking relief. CBD Shark CO2 Dab Sap provides anxiety and pain relief with through-the-roof potency. One dab of this heavenly stuff and you may even forget the concept of discomfort.
CBD Shark is an 80/20 indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers an equal ratio of THC and CBD, a cannabinoid combination that helps patients treat an array of symptoms like pain, anxiety, and inflammation without the overly intoxicating effects induced by many high-THC strains. This clear-headed hybrid descends from a Shark Shock indica, but as for its second parent, we can only be sure that it was some high-CBD variety. Its aroma is comprised of sweet notes of fruit accented by subtle hints of garlic and herb.