  5. CBD Shark CO2 Dab Sap 1g

CBD Shark CO2 Dab Sap 1g

by KYND Cannabis Company

About this product

KYND Cannabis Company invites you to relax with their CBD Shark CO2 Dab Sap. KYND dab sap is composed of 100% pure cannabis nectar extracted using industry-leading supercritical CO2 processes. KYND Cannabis' proprietary method for crafting superior cannabis extracts results in clean and consistent hash oil treatments while also preserving the plant's cannabinoid and terpene profiles. CBD Shark's flavors ebb and flow between herbal-infused spice and sweetened pine, perfect for those seeking relief. CBD Shark CO2 Dab Sap provides anxiety and pain relief with through-the-roof potency. One dab of this heavenly stuff and you may even forget the concept of discomfort.

About this strain

CBD Shark

CBD Shark

CBD Shark is an 80/20 indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers an equal ratio of THC and CBD, a cannabinoid combination that helps patients treat an array of symptoms like pain, anxiety, and inflammation without the overly intoxicating effects induced by many high-THC strains. This clear-headed hybrid descends from a Shark Shock indica, but as for its second parent, we can only be sure that it was some high-CBD variety. Its aroma is comprised of sweet notes of fruit accented by subtle hints of garlic and herb.

About this brand

"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada. OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."