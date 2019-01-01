About this product
The mother of all diesels, Chemdawg is a strain derived from Colorado Dog Bud by the East Coast breeder Chem Dog in 1991. It’s the signature of all diesel strains and it set the bar for pungency and potency. Large amounts of the terpene b-caryophyllene likely contribute to the speedy onset of both head and body feel with this potent medicine. Gallery images?
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Chemdog
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away.
Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.