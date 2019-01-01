 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Chemdawg Infused Preroll 1g

Chemdawg Infused Preroll 1g

by KYND Cannabis Company

Write a review
KYND Cannabis Company Cannabis Pre-rolls Chemdawg Infused Preroll 1g

About this product

KYND Cannabis Company is excited to offer its Chemdawg Infused Preroll, the mother of all diesel. KYND Cannabis Company's line of Infused Prerolls contains 1g of premium flower and heat evenly through to the final pull. Chemdawg explodes out of the gate to uplift users' moods and minds while laying a luxurious foundation of full-bodied relaxation. KYND Cannabis Company's euphoric Chemdawg Infused Preroll provides the mental vacation you've been searching for.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chemdog

Chemdog
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

About this brand

KYND Cannabis Company Logo
"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada. OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."