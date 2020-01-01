 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Cafecito Hand & Body Scrub

CBD Cafecito Hand & Body Scrub

by La Dulce Vida

Write a review
La Dulce Vida Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Cafecito Hand & Body Scrub
La Dulce Vida Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Cafecito Hand & Body Scrub

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Our 100% Natural CBD Cafecito Hand & Body Scrub is an excellent exfoliant that includes skin-loving Coconut Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Olive Oil, and Vitamin E that restores and rejuvenates skin cells, making this aromatic exfoliating scrub a luxurious staple in any skincare regime. Use our CBD Coffee Body Scrub often to help reduce age spots and even out skin tone as it exfoliates. Caffeine’s antioxidants fight free radicals, reducing the appearance of the dreaded cellulite on legs, arms, tummy, and bottom. The powerful antioxidants in caffeine combined with the anti-inflammatory properties in CBD help rid the skin of bacteria and harmful chemicals while reducing swelling and puffiness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

La Dulce Vida Logo
With your health and wellness in mind, it is our hope that through our CBD rich products and an authentic holistic approach to life, you can return to your balance and enjoy your sweet life! 100% Organic, Non-GMO Hemp. THC Free. Laboratory Tested. Based out of colorful Colorado, La Dulce Vida was born from a desire to encourage and inspire you to celebrate and enjoy life. With our roots and experience as executives in the legal Cannabis Industry, we started this company with the hopes of bringing the many benefits of Cannabis via CBD to more people around the globe. As a female owned and operated company with an up close and personal understanding that life can be demanding, stressful, painful, and oftentimes too much to handle, it is our hope that through our organically sourced CBD rich products and an authentic holistic approach to life, you can share in our experience and enjoy the many benefits of CBD to return to your balance and enjoy your sweet life!