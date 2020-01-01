 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. High Potency 1000mg CBD Cream

High Potency 1000mg CBD Cream

by La Dulce Vida

Write a review
La Dulce Vida Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals High Potency 1000mg CBD Cream
La Dulce Vida Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals High Potency 1000mg CBD Cream

$89.49MSRP

About this product

Our 100% natural, pure organic hemp CBD, 1000mg CBD skin care cream topical offers pinpoint accuracy in the effective relief of specific points of pain, soreness, inflammation, and arthritis on your body. Directly applying to absorb through the skin is essential in the alleviation of aches and pains. Alongside our pure hemp CBD Isolate, you can also enjoy the benefits of a number of collective ingredients to enhance your skin quality, such as Aloe Vera, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, and Vitamin E. Packed with 1000mg of Pure CBD Hemp Extract, this maximized CBD dosage is ideal for optimal wellness. Our CBD topical cream is naturally fragrant with a bright, refreshing scent of orange and should only be applied to the outer skin. We provide 100% Hemp CBD Isolate with Zero THC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

La Dulce Vida Logo
With your health and wellness in mind, it is our hope that through our CBD rich products and an authentic holistic approach to life, you can return to your balance and enjoy your sweet life! 100% Organic, Non-GMO Hemp. THC Free. Laboratory Tested. Based out of colorful Colorado, La Dulce Vida was born from a desire to encourage and inspire you to celebrate and enjoy life. With our roots and experience as executives in the legal Cannabis Industry, we started this company with the hopes of bringing the many benefits of Cannabis via CBD to more people around the globe. As a female owned and operated company with an up close and personal understanding that life can be demanding, stressful, painful, and oftentimes too much to handle, it is our hope that through our organically sourced CBD rich products and an authentic holistic approach to life, you can share in our experience and enjoy the many benefits of CBD to return to your balance and enjoy your sweet life!