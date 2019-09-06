Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
You and your lips will quickly fall in love with this powerful CBD formulation, and you’ll find that you don’t have to keep reapplying throughout the day. La-La Lipsis the perfect middle-ground between matte and shine. Our experts have spent years developing the most potent yet gentle formula that delivers real moisture to every cell. LA LA LEAF - Products 100% Natural Cruelty- Free Paraben-Free Phthalate Free Gluten-Free THC Free 3rd Party Lab Tested w/ QR Codes
on September 6th, 2019
Keeps my lips soft for a really long period of time!
on September 6th, 2019
Love my La La Lips lip balm! Keeps my lips feeling smooth so much better than other high end brands I’ve tried and smells great too!
on September 6th, 2019
This lip balm is super refreshing and I don't have to reapply it too often. Love the packaging too!!