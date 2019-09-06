 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
LA LA LIPS- LIP BALM 50mg CBD

About this product

You and your lips will quickly fall in love with this powerful CBD formulation, and you’ll find that you don’t have to keep reapplying throughout the day. La-La Lipsis the perfect middle-ground between matte and shine. Our experts have spent years developing the most potent yet gentle formula that delivers real moisture to every cell. LA LA LEAF - Products 100% Natural Cruelty- Free Paraben-Free Phthalate Free Gluten-Free THC Free 3rd Party Lab Tested w/ QR Codes

Hipstermow

Keeps my lips soft for a really long period of time!

AmaraBorst

Love my La La Lips lip balm! Keeps my lips feeling smooth so much better than other high end brands I’ve tried and smells great too!

Hilda1003

This lip balm is super refreshing and I don't have to reapply it too often. Love the packaging too!!

LA LA LEAF’s products are formulated with 100% all-Natural ingredients and are 100% Vegan, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, Gluten Free, Cruelty-Free, and THC Free. All products are 3rd Party tested and have QR codes with Full Lab Reports!