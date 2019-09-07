Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
TRU ATHLETE is an all-natural topical sports gel designed to help pro-athletes and weekend warriors achieve peak performance by aiding in workout recovery. It is expertly formulated with 550mg of CBD and other key botanicals. Repair, recover, repeat with TRU ATHLETE. LA LA LEAF - Products 100% Natural Vegan Cruelty- Free Paraben-Free Phthalate Free Gluten-Free THC Free 3rd Party Lab Tested w/ QR Codes
on September 7th, 2019
Previously, I was skeptic of CBD products, but after trying this one on myself, I am convinced it works. I use it for my upper back pain, as I feel it helps alleviate muscle pain on the sides that usually happens when I workout, or after a long day of seating in the office. I also see big pain improvement on my Achilles heel, and ankles as those areas have been a major cause of discomfort when I jog. I recently started to use this on my dad's lower back, before going to sleep, and he says it helps a lot with his pain, usually feeling better the next day. The product i is easy to apply, does not leave oily residue, but stays long enough on the skin for a good massage, and it does feel a little tingling, without the issues of products in the market. It has a long list of well-known organic ingredients, and a strong CBD amount, with lab reports made available.
on September 6th, 2019
I am an avid golfer. Two years ago, I was a 5 handicap. However, the past few years my game has been slipping. The problem has been the back 9 holes. My shoulder tendonitis would kick in and totally throw me off my game. A friend introduced me to Tru Athlete and it has saved my game. When I make the turn after 9, I put on Tru Athlete and I don’t feel any problems with my shoulder. My last round, I shot a 76. I’m back, THANK YOU TRU ATHLETE.
on September 6th, 2019
Used this on my sore ankle and toe and it provided relief. Good consistency and smell!