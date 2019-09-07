juanrm2112 on September 7th, 2019

Previously, I was skeptic of CBD products, but after trying this one on myself, I am convinced it works. I use it for my upper back pain, as I feel it helps alleviate muscle pain on the sides that usually happens when I workout, or after a long day of seating in the office. I also see big pain improvement on my Achilles heel, and ankles as those areas have been a major cause of discomfort when I jog. I recently started to use this on my dad's lower back, before going to sleep, and he says it helps a lot with his pain, usually feeling better the next day. The product i is easy to apply, does not leave oily residue, but stays long enough on the skin for a good massage, and it does feel a little tingling, without the issues of products in the market. It has a long list of well-known organic ingredients, and a strong CBD amount, with lab reports made available.