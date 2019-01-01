 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Oregon THC Universal Symbol Cannabis Warning Labels

Oregon State Universal Marijuana/Cannabis Labels are designed based on the latest information from Oregon's Marijuana Packaging and Labeling Guide, as of January 2018. -Oregon Universal Symbol Cannabis Warning Labels -0.75" x 0.75" Squares -1000 Labels per Roll -Durable semi-gloss label material with protective varnish -Permanent Adhesive -FREE SHIPPING! The high quality graphic features the Universal Symbol for Oregon, with a black border, white exclamation mark and marijuana leaf symbol set on a contrasting red background. Make sure your shop that sells marijuana products stays compliant by utilizing these labels. Size requirements were taken into account when creating these labels. Read our comprehensive Universal Symbol & Medical Grade Symbol Labeling Guide Here. Each roll comes with 1000 0.75" x 0.75" Universal Oregon State Symbols. This keeps in regulation above the 0.48" x 0.35" for the universal symbol display. Do You Make Custom Cannabis Labels? Absolutely! Are you interested in a fully customized, pre-printed cannabis label with your logo, artwork or graphics and the universal symbol? You've come to the right place! LabelValue specializes in custom printed marijuana packaging labels, with a growing portfolio of dozens of dispensary and retail shop clients across the USA. Get a quote for your custom cannabis labels here.

Label Value was founded in 2005, and has been providing top-of-the-line labeling services ever since. Our labels are manufactured in Tampa, Florida and include over 1,500 stock SKUs. We are also leaders in custom digital label printing and have worked on branding projects with a variety of startup and established cannabis businesses. We carry regulatory labels that comply with many states' cannabis packaging and labeling regulations, from Not for Kids stickers in Washington to Universal Symbol Stickers in Colorado. We also print custom labels for a variety of businesses in the cannabis industry. Visit us at www.labelvalue.com.