  5. Sour Space Candy Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Hybrid

Sour Space Candy Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by Lady Jays

Lady Jays Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Space Candy Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

