Lake 'n Bake 2020 Tee

by Lake 'N Bake

$20.00MSRP

Classic crew neck tee with short sleeves and superior combed and ring-spun cotton. Features: Sideseamed retail fit and unisex sizing with shoulder taping. Fabrication: 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 single 4.2 oz.

bjhollister

Really love this shirt - Perfect for wake 'n bake!

LakenBakeRon

Love this shirt and design! Comfortable fit!

Cannabis-themed, lake-inspired apparel & accessories that are custom made to embody the fun lake lifestyle while highlighting the natural healing properties of cannabis and mental wellness remedies of being in and around water