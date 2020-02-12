 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
St. Fatty's Day 420 Unisex Tee

by Lake 'N Bake

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Celebrate St. Fatty's Day 4.20.20 or any day. This comfortable tee is side-seamed, retail fit unisex sizing and is shoulder taping. Fabrication: 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 single 4.2 oz.

3 customer reviews

5.03

Dlawhorn80

We're all about the green on St. Fatty's Day! Keep the awesome T's "rolling" in guys!

bjhollister

Perfect for St. Paddy's Day or St. Fatty's Day! #420

LakenBakeRon

Very cool, fun, and comfortable to wear apparel. Woman-owned company focused on delivering solutions that provide good memories, quality, and great pricing.

About this brand

Cannabis-themed, lake-inspired apparel & accessories that are custom made to embody the fun lake lifestyle while highlighting the natural healing properties of cannabis and mental wellness remedies of being in and around water