LakenBakeBarb
on February 14th, 2020
Awesome shirt!
Our signature original Wake ‘n Bake tee fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring a classic crew neck, short sleeves, and superior combed and ring-spun cotton. Sideseamed, retail fit unisex sizing and shoulder taping. Fabrication: 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 single 4.2 oz.
on February 12th, 2020
This is a must own shirt for lake hounds n stoners alike! Don't forget to vote Wavy Davy in 2020!!!
on February 10th, 2020
Love this shirt! Awesome design and comfortable fit!