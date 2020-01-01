AC/DC x Cinex Pre-Roll 1g
by Landrace BrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat Cinex is a hybrid strain of cannabis, slightly dominant on the Sativa side. The aroma of Cinex is a sweet citrus with a dash of pleasant earthy skunk undertones
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.