  Home
  Products
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Royal Kush - Landrace Farms

Royal Kush - Landrace Farms

by Landrace Brands

Landrace Brands Cannabis Flower Royal Kush - Landrace Farms

About this product

Royal Kush - Landrace Farms by Landrace Brands

About this strain

Royal Kush

Royal Kush
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Royal Kush by G13 Labs is a king among hybrids, delivering powerful trance-like effects with an earthy, skunky aroma. This balanced hybrid descends from the renowned line of Afghani and Skunk #1, two strains that have gained legendary status among cannabis breeders. Royal Kush's happy, euphoric relaxation branches out in full-body effects that later ease into deep restfulness conducive for sleep. Patients treating stress, pain, and nausea can benefit from Royal Kush's potent relief, but less seasoned consumers should take caution with this hard-hitter. This strain has a unique coverage of white pistil hairs, and growers are recommended an 8 to 13 week flowering time for their indoor Royal Kush plants.

About this brand

Landrace Brands
At Landrace Brands, our goal has always been to create high quality, clean CO2 extracts for consumers to enjoy responsibly. Our farms use Korean Natural Farming practices, utilizing the power of the sun and indigenous microorganisms to grow cannabis in a clean and sustainable format that needs no harsh chemical pesticides, nutrients or additives.