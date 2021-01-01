 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Terpene Rich Distillate - Acapulco Gold - 1g
Sativa

Terpene Rich Distillate - Acapulco Gold - 1g

by Sauce Boss

Write a review
Sauce Boss Concentrates Cartridges Terpene Rich Distillate - Acapulco Gold - 1g
Sauce Boss Concentrates Cartridges Terpene Rich Distillate - Acapulco Gold - 1g

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

At Sauce Boss, our mission is to provide quality cartridges that taste incredible. Our process starts on our farm, where we nurture and cultivate our cannabis plants using all natural processes that are free of harsh chemicals and pesticides. At the lab, we use high tech CO2 extraction processes to extract rich, concentrated terpenes. When combined with our potent distillate concentrate, our cartridges provide a powerful punch with the true taste of real cannabis.

About this brand

Sauce Boss Logo
At Landrace Brands, our goal has always been to create high quality, clean CO2 extracts for consumers to enjoy responsibly. Our farms use Korean Natural Farming practices, utilizing the power of the sun and indigenous microorganisms to grow cannabis in a clean and sustainable format that needs no harsh chemical pesticides, nutrients or additives.

About this strain

Acapulco Gold

Acapulco Gold
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review