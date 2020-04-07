 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Terpene Rich Distillate - NYC Diesel - 1g

Terpene Rich Distillate - NYC Diesel - 1g

by Sauce Boss

Sauce Boss Concentrates Cartridges Terpene Rich Distillate - NYC Diesel - 1g
Sauce Boss Concentrates Cartridges Terpene Rich Distillate - NYC Diesel - 1g

$45.00

About this product

At Sauce Boss, our mission is to provide quality cartridges that taste incredible. Our process starts on our farm, where we nurture and cultivate our cannabis plants using all natural processes that are free of harsh chemicals and pesticides. At the lab, we use high tech CO2 extraction processes to extract rich, concentrated terpenes. When combined with our potent distillate concentrate, our cartridges provide a powerful punch with the true taste of real cannabis.

About this strain

NYC Diesel

NYC Diesel
Bred by Soma Sacred Seeds, NYC Diesel (or Soma Sour Diesel) is a 60% sativa-dominant cross between Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.

About this brand

At Landrace Brands, our goal has always been to create high quality, clean CO2 extracts for consumers to enjoy responsibly. Our farms use Korean Natural Farming practices, utilizing the power of the sun and indigenous microorganisms to grow cannabis in a clean and sustainable format that needs no harsh chemical pesticides, nutrients or additives.