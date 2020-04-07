Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$45.00MSRP
At Sauce Boss, our mission is to provide quality cartridges that taste incredible. Our process starts on our farm, where we nurture and cultivate our cannabis plants using all natural processes that are free of harsh chemicals and pesticides. At the lab, we use high tech CO2 extraction processes to extract rich, concentrated terpenes. When combined with our potent distillate concentrate, our cartridges provide a powerful punch with the true taste of real cannabis.
Bred by Soma Sacred Seeds, NYC Diesel (or Soma Sour Diesel) is a 60% sativa-dominant cross between Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.