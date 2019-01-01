 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Rose-Gar

by Las Vegas Cannagars

Vegas Cannagars Presents THE ROSE-GAR. Top shelf flower is drenched in live resin and wrapped in cured biologic organic edible rose petals. We made sure to procure only the highest quality rose petals, as 99% are grown with pesticides. Most "organic" rose producers use pesticides during certain growth stages and then discontinue use as it's incredibly hard to grow large amounts of roses with out some type of chemical pest management. This is why our rose petals are classified biologic organic edible rose petals as there are degrees of "organic". In other words, these are not your supermarket or local florist’s rose petals. We searched for months to find them as we source only the best.

Las Vegas Cannagars makes a full line of cannabis cigars (Cannagars). These are 100% cannabis cigars (no tobacco) only cannabis. We create exotic luxury cannabis products engineered for unique effects, taste, long lasting burn time and a distinctive look. Las Vegas Cannagars use only the finest locally grown flower, leaves, cannabis concentrates and exotic cannabis products. Each ingredient is State tested (seed to store) including our product lab where they are artfully applied to create each unique Cannagar or Cannarillo.