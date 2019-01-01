 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
The Perfecto

by Las Vegas Cannagars

About this product

We took a core of 2 grams of premium flower that we drenched in 1 gram of live resin. Then to finish them off they are coated with .65 gram live resin crumble, to create the first ever paperless cannagar. Having no wrap or paper causes the end to “flower” or expand out (when lit) which creates a wider burn area, delivering a strong thick cloud. The flower to concentrate ratio and paperless design, make it the perfect smoke, hence the name. THE PERFECTO

About this brand

Las Vegas Cannagars makes a full line of cannabis cigars (Cannagars). These are 100% cannabis cigars (no tobacco) only cannabis. We create exotic luxury cannabis products engineered for unique effects, taste, long lasting burn time and a distinctive look. Las Vegas Cannagars use only the finest locally grown flower, leaves, cannabis concentrates and exotic cannabis products. Each ingredient is State tested (seed to store) including our product lab where they are artfully applied to create each unique Cannagar or Cannarillo.