About this product

We took a core of 2 grams of premium flower that we drenched in 1 gram of live resin. Then to finish them off they are coated with .65 gram live resin crumble, to create the first ever paperless cannagar. Having no wrap or paper causes the end to “flower” or expand out (when lit) which creates a wider burn area, delivering a strong thick cloud. The flower to concentrate ratio and paperless design, make it the perfect smoke, hence the name. THE PERFECTO