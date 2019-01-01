 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. 1000MG CBD Cream

1000MG CBD Cream

by Latte Stoned Wellness Center

$80.00MSRP

About this product

CBD lotion combines menthol, camphor and essential oils as a localized treatment for your muscles and joints. Immediately feel the cooling effects as you apply a small amount to the desired area. A combination of natural plant extracts and hemp-derived CBD work together for inflammation and pain relief.

About this brand

Guam's first center for alternative therapy and alternative medicine provides holistic health and relaxation treatments.