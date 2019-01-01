About this product
CBD lotion combines menthol, camphor and essential oils as a localized treatment for your muscles and joints. Immediately feel the cooling effects as you apply a small amount to the desired area. A combination of natural plant extracts and hemp-derived CBD work together for inflammation and pain relief.
Latte Stoned Wellness Center
Guam's first center for alternative therapy and alternative medicine provides holistic health and relaxation treatments.