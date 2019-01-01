About this product

One drop contains just .5 mg of pure hemp derived CBD isolate. Place a few drops directly under your tongue for a few seconds for the recommended use. You can also put a few drops in your morning coffee or add some drops to your late night dessert. • ~400 drops per bottle • .5 mg of hemp-derived CBD Isolate per drop • Non-GMO & Gluten Free • 100% Vegetarian Product Directions As a dietary supplement, take 1 to 5 drops daily.