  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 250MG CBD Tincture

250MG CBD Tincture

by Latte Stoned Wellness Center

$80.00MSRP

About this product

One drop contains just .5 mg of pure hemp derived CBD isolate. Place a few drops directly under your tongue for a few seconds for the recommended use. You can also put a few drops in your morning coffee or add some drops to your late night dessert. • ~400 drops per bottle • .5 mg of hemp-derived CBD Isolate per drop • Non-GMO & Gluten Free • 100% Vegetarian Product Directions As a dietary supplement, take 1 to 5 drops daily.

About this brand

Guam's first center for alternative therapy and alternative medicine provides holistic health and relaxation treatments.