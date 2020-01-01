 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemonhead OG Pre-Roll Blunt 1g

by Laughing Man Farms

Laughing Man Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemonhead OG Pre-Roll Blunt 1g

About this product

About this strain

Lemonhead OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.   

About this brand

Laughing Man Farms Logo
Connecting cannabis to its highest potential. Organically Grown with LED Technology.