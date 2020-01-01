Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
Winner of the coveted Dope Cup award for 2016 Best Sweet Edible, our Fudgy Brownie Bites are the perfect embodiment of the iconic brownie edible. This nostalgic treat is great for both experienced and novice consumers alike. These award-winning brownies are not only delicious, they are also quite effective! A hint of espresso goes a long way in masking the taste of cannabis, you’ll be surprised these brownies are medicated due to their unmatched flavor.
