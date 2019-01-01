About this product
Cozy up with this fall favorite! Warm spices like ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove, when combined with the richness of coffee and sweet cream, will make your mouth water. It's happening already, isn't it? The balance of flavors creates a rich, satisfying full-spectrum fudge with just the right level of sweetness and spice for the perfect holiday touch.
Laurie + MaryJane is an award-winning, family-owned edible company founded by Laurie Wolf - named “The Martha Stewart of Marijuana Edibles” by The New Yorker. We believe our products are only as good as the ingredients that go into them. From organic, fair-trade chocolate to infused full-spectrum, organic coconut oil, you can taste the quality of our ingredients in every bite. Through award-winning recipes to award-winning products, Laurie + MaryJane is raising the bar on edibles.