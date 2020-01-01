About this product

10mg CBD capsules Available in 10, 40, or 200 count May take up to 2 hours for full effects, take more as needed Vegan and gluten free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners. Other Ingredients: Rice flour, Silicon Dioxide, Hemp Oil, MCT Oil, Organic Grapeseed Oil, Organic Limonene, Organic Myrcene Legal in all 50 States and in over 40 countries We formulate our 10mg CBD capsules entirely in house, from hemp to package, so that we can keep a tight control on our quality while keeping our prices the lowest on the market. Our CBD is derived from industrial hemp, which we source from non-GMO farms in Europe. We use kosher alcohol instead of chemical solvents to remove CBD from the plant material. To help provide all of hemp’s benefits, we add in organic terpenes including limonene, beta caryophyllene, and myrcene. We then blend our oils with rice flour and silicon dioxide, before packing the CBD formulation into our vegan capsules. Our 10mg CBD capsules are one of our most affordable products. This is a great option for customers who are trying CBD for the first time and who want greater control over their dosing. Every batch of our 10mg CBD capsules is 3rd party tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and potency. From plant to bottle, we offer a product that is natural, consistent, and potent. We encourage our customers to talk to their doctors about CBD to learn more about correct doses and benefits. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.