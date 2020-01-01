About this product

25mg CBD capsules Available in 10, 40, or 200 count May take up to 2 hours for full effects, take more as needed Vegan and gluten free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners. Other Ingredients: Organic Rice flour, Silicon Dioxide, Hemp Oil, MCT Oil, Organic Grapeseed Oil, Organic Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene, Organic Myrcene Legal in all 50 States and in over 40 countries We formulate our 25mg CBD capsules entirely in house, from hemp to package, so that we can keep a tight control on our quality while keeping our prices the lowest on the market. Our CBD is derived from industrial hemp, which we source from non-GMO farms in Europe. We use kosher alcohol instead of chemical solvents to remove CBD from the plant material. To help provide all of hemp’s benefits, we add in organic terpenes including limonene, beta caryophyllene, and myrcene. We then blend our oils with rice flour and silicon dioxide, before packing the CBD formulation into our vegan capsules. Our 25mg CBD capsules are a great option for customers who want a higher dose than our 10mg CBD capsules, but still want an affordable product. Every batch of our 25mg CBD capsules are 3rd party tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and potency. From plant to bottle, we offer a product that is natural, consistent, and potent. For legal reasons, we can’t make claims about CBD’s health benefits, so we recommend doing research to learn more. We are working on creating a comprehensive Knowledge Base to give consumers access to current research and studies on the medical benefits of CBD. For more general information visit our About CBD page. We encourage our customers to talk to their doctor about CBD to learn more about correct doses and benefits. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.