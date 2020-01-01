Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Our Chocolate Mint High Potency Tincture combines naturally derived chocolate and mint extracts with our high-quality hemp extract, providing all the benefits of a full spectrum CBD oil with a refreshing taste. To ensure a high-quality product, we carefully extract and formulate all of our CBD tinctures in house. Using hemp grown on our own Lazarus Farms, we render CBD-rich extract from the plant using an ethanol-based process. We then dilute the extract with fractionated coconut oil to ensure accurate CBD concentration according to product potency. This CBD tincture uses whole plant extract containing a broad spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes. Contains 50mg of CBD per 1ml (1.6mg per drop)
