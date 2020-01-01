 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Chocolate Mint Full Spectrum Tincture 750mg 0.5oz

by Lazarus Naturals

Our Chocolate Mint High Potency Tincture combines naturally derived chocolate and mint extracts with our high-quality hemp extract, providing all the benefits of a full spectrum CBD oil with a refreshing taste. To ensure a high-quality product, we carefully extract and formulate all of our CBD tinctures in house. Using hemp grown on our own Lazarus Farms, we render CBD-rich extract from the plant using an ethanol-based process. We then dilute the extract with fractionated coconut oil to ensure accurate CBD concentration according to product potency. This CBD tincture uses whole plant extract containing a broad spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes. Contains 50mg of CBD per 1ml (1.6mg per drop)

About this brand

Our mission is to make rigorously tested CBD products available at a price point that any minimum-wage worker in the USA can afford. Period. We make all of our products entirely in-house from plant to package, so we can guarantee impeccable quality and the lowest-priced CBD on the market.