 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Coconut Oil

CBD Coconut Oil

by Lazarus Naturals

Skip to Reviews
1.01
Lazarus Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Coconut Oil

$15.00MSRP

About this product

CBD Coconut Oils are available in: 1 fl. oz and 4 fl. oz sizes Vegan and gluten free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners. Other Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, CBD Distillate Legal in all 50 States and in over 40 countries Store in a cool dark place Our CBD coconut oil is carefully formulated from hemp to package in our facility to bring you a versatile, high-quality product. We start off with industrial hemp, which we source domestically. We use kosher alcohol instead of harmful solvents to extract CBD from the plant material, and then distill the resulting oil to produce a high potency hemp extract. After that, we simply blend the distilled hemp extract into organic coconut oil. Every batch is third-party tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and potency. From plant to jar, we offer a product that is natural, consistent, and effective. Our CBD coconut oil can be used in a variety of ways. The CBD is already activated, so it’s ready to use right out of the jar. We recommend our infused coconut oil for cooking/baking, and making cosmetics or lotions. It can be applied directly to the skin or eaten. This is a great product if you are new to CBD, but want a product that can be used topically or internally. For legal reasons, we can’t make claims about CBD’s many health benefits, so we recommend doing research to learn more. For more information, visit our CBD Info & Knowledge Base page. We encourage our customers to talk to their doctor about CBD to learn more about correct serving sizes and benefits. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

SamLawson241

Bought this product and it had a bunch of brown and black debris in it. Had an off taste and not sure if it was made to be eaten or only applied topically. Not a fan of this product.

About this brand

Lazarus Naturals Logo
Our mission is to make rigorously tested CBD products available at a price point that any minimum-wage worker in the USA can afford. Period. We make all of our products entirely in-house from plant to package, so we can guarantee impeccable quality and the lowest-priced CBD on the market.