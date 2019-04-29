About this product

CBD Coconut Oils are available in: 1 fl. oz and 4 fl. oz sizes Vegan and gluten free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners. Other Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, CBD Distillate Legal in all 50 States and in over 40 countries Store in a cool dark place Our CBD coconut oil is carefully formulated from hemp to package in our facility to bring you a versatile, high-quality product. We start off with industrial hemp, which we source domestically. We use kosher alcohol instead of harmful solvents to extract CBD from the plant material, and then distill the resulting oil to produce a high potency hemp extract. After that, we simply blend the distilled hemp extract into organic coconut oil. Every batch is third-party tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and potency. From plant to jar, we offer a product that is natural, consistent, and effective. Our CBD coconut oil can be used in a variety of ways. The CBD is already activated, so it’s ready to use right out of the jar. We recommend our infused coconut oil for cooking/baking, and making cosmetics or lotions. It can be applied directly to the skin or eaten. This is a great product if you are new to CBD, but want a product that can be used topically or internally. For legal reasons, we can’t make claims about CBD’s many health benefits, so we recommend doing research to learn more. For more information, visit our CBD Info & Knowledge Base page. We encourage our customers to talk to their doctor about CBD to learn more about correct serving sizes and benefits. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.