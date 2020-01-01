 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Soothing Mint Balm 300mg 0.5oz

by Lazarus Naturals

Our Soothing Mint Balm has a clean and calming peppermint fragrance but still offers the same CBD benefits as our other balms. All of our full spectrum CBD balms are made from a high-quality mixture of ingredients, including mango butter and beeswax, that is specifically tailored for topical use. We then infuse our balms with CBD hemp extract and all natural terpenes for scent. We carefully formulate our balms in our facility through a vertically integrated process that delivers high-quality products. Apply as needed over the affected area. 1/2 teaspoon contains 50mg of CBD (for topical use only). Made with all-natural plant-derived scents.

Our mission is to make rigorously tested CBD products available at a price point that any minimum-wage worker in the USA can afford. Period. We make all of our products entirely in-house from plant to package, so we can guarantee impeccable quality and the lowest-priced CBD on the market.