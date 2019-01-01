About this product

CBD tinctures are available in: 750mg, 3000mg, 6000mg sizes. Vegan and gluten free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners. Other Ingredients: Hemp Extract and Fractionated Coconut Oil Legal in all 50 States and in over 40 countries Store in a cool dark place; shake well before use Our high potency flavorless CBD tinctures are carefully extracted and formulated in-house to bring you a high-quality product at a price anyone can afford. Our high potency tinctures are over 3 times as potent as our CBD tinctures. This product is available in a 60ml bottle containing 3,000mg or a 15ml bottle containing 750mg. We use graduated droppers so you can easily see how much tincture you are taking. Each ml contains 50mg of CBD. Our flavorless high potency CBD tinctures are made with our CBD isolate and fractionated coconut oil. High potency CBD tinctures are a great option for people who like a higher concentration of CBD. Each batch is third-party tested to ensure our product is natural, consistent, and potent. For legal restrictions, we can’t make claims about specific health benefits of CBD. We recommend speaking to your doctor for more information about CBD’s benefits, and what serving size is right for you. For more information, visit our CBD Info & Knowledge Base page. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.