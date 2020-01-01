Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
Made with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract *Disclaimer Contains 50mg of CBD per 1ml (1.6mg per drop) Comes with a graduated dropper to ensure accurate serving size Vegan and gluten-free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract, Naturally Derived Flavors CONTAINS: Tree Nuts (Coconut) Suggested Use: Take 1ml (50mg) as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. May take up to 2 hours for full effect. Serving may vary greatly by individual Consult your doctor before use if you have been advised against eating grapefruit
