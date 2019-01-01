 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Tropical High Potency Tincture

Tropical High Potency Tincture

by Lazarus Naturals

Write a review
Lazarus Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Tropical High Potency Tincture

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Tropical Breeze High Potency CBD tinctures are available in: 750mg or 3,000mg sizes Vegan and gluten free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners. Other Ingredients: Hemp Extract, All Natural Fruit Terpenes, and Fractionated Coconut Oil Legal in all 50 States and in over 40 countries Store in a cool dark place; shake well before use Introducing our Tropical Flavored CBD Tincture! Like any of our products, our Tropical Tinctures are carefully extracted and formulated in-house to bring you a high-quality product at a price anyone can afford. Tropical tinctures are over 3 times as potent as our CBD tinctures. This product is available in a 60ml bottle containing 3,000mg and a 15ml bottle containing 750mg. We use graduated droppers so you can easily see how much tincture you are taking. Each ml contains 50mg of CBD. Our high potency CBD tinctures are made with isolate and fractionated coconut oil. Tropical high potency CBD tinctures are a great option for people who like a higher concentration of CBD with an amazing citrus taste. Each batch is third-party tested to ensure our product is natural, consistent and potent. For legal restrictions, we can’t make claims about specific health benefits of CBD. We recommend speaking to your doctor for more information about CBD’s benefits, and what serving size is right for you. For more information, visit our CBD Info & Knowledge Base page. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lazarus Naturals Logo
Our mission is to make rigorously tested CBD products available at a price point that any minimum-wage worker in the USA can afford. Period. We make all of our products entirely in-house from plant to package, so we can guarantee impeccable quality and the lowest-priced CBD on the market.