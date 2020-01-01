 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Banana OG Premium Live Rosin 1g

Lazercat

About this product

We press our Premium Live Rosin using 90 micron and larger live heads from our Crystal Water Hash. We use the biggest trichome heads for this grade of rosin because they contain the most terpenes, which are beautifully captured in the resulting hash. We carefully select our pressing temperatures to create an exceptional extract that is light in color, loaded with flavor, and has a consistency that is unparalleled in the live rosin category.

About this strain

Banana OG

Banana OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

Owner operated grow and solventless extract artists stationed high in the Colorado mountains