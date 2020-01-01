Bubblegum Diesel Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
We press our Premium Live Rosin using 90 micron and larger live heads from our Crystal Water Hash. We use the biggest trichome heads for this grade of rosin because they contain the most terpenes, which are beautifully captured in the resulting hash. We carefully select our pressing temperatures to create an exceptional extract that is light in color, loaded with flavor, and has a consistency that is unparalleled in the live rosin category.
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.