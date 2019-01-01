About this product

We hand-wash our in-house flowers with filtered water, ice and crystals to create our full melt / 6 star / live heads from 90 to 120 micron heads. These have have been chosen as the cleanest heads with the most terpenes and the fewest impurities. We carefully hand-trim all our fresh-frozen material, and dry our Crystal Water Hash just enough to retain quality without sacrificing terpenes. If you're looking for the most raw, pure and unadulterated form of solventless bubble, this is it.