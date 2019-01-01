 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Premium Rosin Lava

by Lazercat

About this product

We press our Premium Lava using 90 micron and larger live heads from our Crystal Water Hash, then heat it to promote THC crystal growth. The result is gorgeous, oozy, crystalline hash that doesn’t readily degrade, so Lava may be stored at room temp. Although superb when dabbed, Lava makes solventless consumption mobile! It vaporizes beautifully in dab pens, unlike its rosin and water hash counterparts, which tend to clog fillable chambers.

About this brand

Owner operated grow and solventless extract artists stationed high in the Colorado mountains