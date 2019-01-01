About this product

We press our Premium Live Rosin using 90 micron and larger live heads from our Crystal Water Hash. We use the biggest trichome heads for this grade of rosin because they contain the most terpenes, which are beautifully captured in the resulting hash. We carefully select our pressing temperatures to create an exceptional extract that is light in color, loaded with flavor, and has a consistency that is unparalleled in the live rosin category.