 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Premium Live Rosin

Premium Live Rosin

by Lazercat

Write a review
Lazercat Concentrates Solventless Premium Live Rosin

About this product

We press our Premium Live Rosin using 90 micron and larger live heads from our Crystal Water Hash. We use the biggest trichome heads for this grade of rosin because they contain the most terpenes, which are beautifully captured in the resulting hash. We carefully select our pressing temperatures to create an exceptional extract that is light in color, loaded with flavor, and has a consistency that is unparalleled in the live rosin category.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lazercat Logo
Owner operated grow and solventless extract artists stationed high in the Colorado mountains