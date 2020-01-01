Lazy Bee Gardens is located in Winthrop, WA; nestled along the pristine Methow River, in sunny Okanogan County. We observe sustainable farming practices, so our cannabis is grown the way nature intended; using locally sourced, organic soil amendments, mulches, and companion crops. These techniques allow us to dramatically reduce the amount of organic material and water consumed during the growth cycle. To bolster our soil's dynamic food-web, we brew Active Aerated Compost Teas (AACT), and after a few days of steeping, we add this brew of probiotics to the soil. These microbes and fungi establish themselves in the earth, enhancing the plant's ability to assimilate the naturally occurring nutrients found in our mineral-rich soil. A living ecosystem develops around the roots, and a food-chain develops. At the top of this chain are worms, and their castings provide aeration, nitrogen and other nutrients which promote strong, healthy plants. In addition to our sustainable, permaculture-based cultivation, we source phenotypes with complex terpene profiles. Terpenes are the smell & taste compounds found in all plant-life (click here for more about 'terps'), and are responsible for the "entourage effect" which give strains their unique. Another requisite for great tasting herb is a proper cure. Our buds are dried slowly, to insure maximum flavor and potency; so expect the room to be filled with a pungent aroma when you open a package of Lazy Bee cannabis. The latest research shows that terpenes play an integral roll in how each strain affects you. It is the combination of THC, additional cannabinoids, and the variety of terpenes which create the strain specific 'high' felt. We are confident that you'll enjoy the experience of using our products.