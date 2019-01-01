 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Lighters
  5. Clipper Controller Lighter

Clipper Controller Lighter

by Leaf Lock Gear

Write a review
Leaf Lock Gear Smoking Lighters Clipper Controller Lighter

Buy Here

About this product

Improve your game, switch to a Clipper! These clippers are the perfect addition to any gamers collection, or anyone who digs the retro vibes. Improved features such as a packing tool, replaceable flints, and re-fillable containers result in clipper lighters making a drastic rise above the other inexpensive lighter options!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Leaf Lock Gear Logo
Lock up your stash & protect your glass with our line of advanced products.